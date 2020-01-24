Hickman boys basketball returned to Liberty High School for the third and final time Friday to compete for seventh place in the C.W. Stessman Invitational.
Unfortunately for the Kewpies, the team would leave the tournament winless after falling 61-60 to the Belton Pirates.
Hickman found itself in the hole early in the game, trailing Belton 19-14 after the first quarter. By halftime the Pirates had extended their lead to 35-29 and moved confidently into the break.
The Kewpies began to stage a comeback near the end of the third quarter, closing the gap to just four points. Entering the fourth quarter down 51-47, Hickman continued to cut down Liberty's lead. While the ensuing back-and-forth buckets created an exciting ending for fans, the Kewpies were ultimately defeated by a single point.
Hickman will take the weekend off and return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to take on Helias at home.