Droplets of blood fell from junior Ben Wilson’s eyebrow onto his jersey, streaking the white fabric with a stain.
Exhausted and drenched in sweat, seniors Jonah Saffran-Johnson, Nate Wilson and Isaac Young hugged their coaches before walking to the locker room.
Senior Roman Canty moved toward the bleachers to embrace his family which had packed the stands to watch him play.
In the aftermath of Hickman’s 76-55 loss to St. Louis University High School, it was clear the Kewpies had left their blood, sweat and tears on the court in Hickman’s senior night.
“The number one most important thing for me on senior night is to give my seniors a win, and I didn’t do my job tonight on that,” Hickman coach Cray Logan said.
The Kewpies fell behind the Jr. Bills almost immediately after the game began. By the end of the first quarter, Hickman trailed 22-14 and would not gain a lead over SLUH the entire night.
The second and third quarters looked similar to the first, with the Kewpies mustering some offensive effort but never getting within four points of the Jr. Bills. SLUH held a 38-26 lead at half that they extended to 55-40 going into the final quarter.
Though down, the Kewpies’ original starting five put up a final burst of offensive energy against the Jr. Bills. All 15 of Hickman’s points in the fourth quarter came from the combined efforts of the four Kewpies seniors.
Young led Hickman with 12 points on the evening, followed by Canty and junior Seth Larson with nine points each and Saffran-Johnson with seven points.
The Kewpies struggled on the defensive side of the ball with rebounding and boxing out, especially in the first quarter. Hickman allowed SLUH’s Freddie Cooper and Nick Kramer to record 23 and 17 points, respectively.
Using the game as a learning experience, Logan and the Kewpies are already looking on to their next opponent.
“The benefit is that a lot of the same things, a lot of the same defenses, that SLUH ran, Ft. Zumwalt runs (as well),” Logan said. “Obviously we didn’t get the win that we wanted ... so we’ll go back to the drawing board, look at film and see how we can adjust.”
Though the game did not end in a win, Young also exhibited his coach’s looking-forward approach to the loss.
“(The game) kind of had a lot of emotion to it,” Young said. “The game didn’t necessarily turn out how we wanted it to, but we did a lot of the right things that we planned on doing. There’s just a few small tweaks to make before districts, but I think we’re going to surprise some people.”
Hickman will compete next at 7 p.m. Friday at Ft. Zumwalt North High School before district tournament play Monday.