Brock Camp led the Hickman boys basketball team with an MVP performance as the Kewpies beat Whitfield 69-64 at the Ramey Mid Missouri Invitational in Harrisburg on Saturday.
Hickman (15-5) will continue Central Missouri Activities Conference play at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson City against the Jays.
Hickman girls win Southern Boone Classic
Hickman girls basketball (17-3) defeated Southern Boone 51-45 in the championship game of the Southern Boone Classic. The Kewpies defeated both Boonville and St. Elizabeth to reach the finals.
Hickman controlled the game from the opening tip-off, holding Southern Boone to only two points in the first quarter. The Eagles were able to create some success as they managed to cut the first-quarter deficit to seven in the second period. Heading into halftime, the Kewpies led 26-19. Hickman controlled the game from that point forward, as they did not trail after a single quarter of play.
Hickman girls basketball will host Westminster at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rock Bridge girls basketball takes third
The third-place matchup between Rock Bridge girls basketball and Lift for Life seemed to be evenly matched at the start, but it didn’t take long for the Bruins to take command of the game with a 61-44 win to clinch third place in the Webster Winter Challenge in Webster Groves.
The Bruins put the pressure on defensively, and it paid off. Rock Bridge started to shoot the ball well and took control of the paint in the second quarter, giving it a comfortable 28-10 lead at the half.
Lift for Life could not seem to come back from the 18-point halftime deficit, as Rock Bridge continued to build on its lead.
The Bruins stuck to what was making them successful in the second half, earning them third place.
Rock Bridge next faces Jefferson City at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.
Tolton boys hoops sinks late winner
With 18.3 seconds left, Tolton boys basketball scored the game-winning basket, taking the lead 60-59 to complete a fourth-quarter comeback against East St. Louis in the Ramey Mid Missouri Invitational in Harrisburg.
Heading into halftime, Tolton trailed 33-29. Led by game MVP Zay Wilson, the Blazers found themselves trailing 57-55 with 1:07 to go in the fourth. Tolton was able to complete the comeback with a 6-2 run in the final minute of the game.
The Trailblazers (15-7) host KIPP KC Legacy High School at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Rock Bridge boys basketball wins by 62
Rock Bridge boys basketball got off to a hot start against Bishop DuBourg in the Central Bank Shootout in Jefferson City and never let up in an 81-19 win.
The Bruins started off strong with an 8-0 run. This trend continued throughout the half, with the Bruins applying the pressure defensively as well. Rock Bridge took a commanding 48-10 lead at the half.
Bishop DuBourg could not seem to rally offensively or shut down the Bruins defensively, only scoring 10 points in the half.
It was more of the same for Rock Bridge in the second half, as it kept its foot on the pedal for the rest of the game, which allowed the Bruins to win by 62 points.
Rock Bridge will host Kansas City Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Abell takes home win for Bruins
Freshman Tyler Abell secured a first-place finish in the Colonel’s Classic Varsity Tournament on Saturday for Rock Bridge boys wrestling in Mexico, Missouri.
Abell placed first in the 144-pound weight class. He dominated in all five rounds he participated in, with Round 1 being the quickest, winning by fall in just 48 seconds.
Benjamin Stephens was another Bruin that had a strong performance, placing second at 190.
Rock Bridge will next compete in the Class 4 District 2 tournament starting Feb. 17 in O’Fallon.