Brock Camp led the Hickman boys basketball team with an MVP performance as the Kewpies beat Whitfield 69-64 at the Ramey Mid Missouri Invitational in Harrisburg on Saturday.

Hickman (15-5) will continue Central Missouri Activities Conference play at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson City against the Jays.

Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu

  Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing

