Battle coach Brian Meny's 501st win will have to wait.
The Hickman boys basketball team upset crosstown rival Battle on Friday night in a 63-59 victory that left the Spartans reeling and the Kewpies elated.
"I have no words to explain it," Hickman junior forward Seth Larson said. "I'm exhausted, first of all. I've never been in that type of atmosphere in my career at Hickman High School. I feel amazing right now."
Larson opened the night by putting up six points in Hickman's 11-point that the Kewpies used to jump out to an early lead against the Spartans. After four minutes of play, Battle began to score and recorded a few runs of its own, ending the first quarter up 17-16.
It would be the Spartans' only lead of the game.
"We missed some easy shots to start the game out," Meny said. "Then we got what we wanted, hit a couple of shots and got to rolling. From there I knew it was going to be a game of runs."
Meny's assumption was correct.
Halfway through the second quarter with both teams tied at 20 , Hickman began another scoring run that would give the Kewpies a nine-point lead. The Spartans continued to make baskets, but the damage had been done and Battle would enter the half trailing 36-29.
The third quarter progressed much like the end of the second. Energies and tensions on both teams ran high as jeers from the Hickman student section seemed to fuel the Spartans' frustration and the Kewpies' intensity. Slowly closing in on Hickman, Battle gained some ground and ended the third quarter down by only five points.
Two minutes into the fourth quarter, the Spartans and Kewpies stood locked at 52 apiece. With coaches, teammates and fans all on their feet, the teams traded baskets back-and-forth. Once again tied at 55 with two minutes to go, a free throw by Hickman junior guard Roger Anderson, followed immediately by a 3-point shot from Larson would hand the Kewpies the lead for good.
A minute later, the sound of the buzzer would break the tension in the gym and the Hickman students stormed the court to celebrate the team's win.
"I am continuously impressed by our fanbase," Hickman coach Cray Logan said. "They could've turned their backs on us a long time ago knowing that we don't have the best winning record, but to see these guys come out and the continued support means a lot to us."
The electric atmosphere in the gym seemed to provide the final spark Hickman needed to claim a win over Battle, with many of the Kewpie players contributing to the win.
Larson led the team with 20 points, followed by junior guard Ben Wilson's 14 points, senior forward Nate Wilson's 11 and Anderson's 10.
"We know we can do it," Logan said. "It really just comes down to belief, demand and execution for these guys. They did all three of those tonight and it showed in the game."
Grinning and breathless after the win, Larson seconded his coach.
"It's just all about believing," Larson said. "You can't doubt your team, you have to always have trust in them and that's going to get you wins on the court."
While the Kewpies left the gym victorious, the Spartans gave an equally strong performance. Senior forward Abdi Ibrahim put up 14 points, junior guard Cachao Gianquinto and senior guard Maricus Grant each recorded 11 points, while senior guard ZhVaughn Ward finished with nine points.
Complimentary of his team's defensive performance and continued effort throughout the game, Meny cited a few too many missed shots and layups as the Spartans' achilles heel on the night.
"I told them we're just going to keep working. We've got Districts in a week and we're going to just keep getting better," Meny said. "But, my hat's off to Hickman because they played a really good game tonight."
Up next:
Hickman will host St. Louis University High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Battle will return home to take on Miller Career Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday.