The energy in the Hickman High School gym was electric.
The high-pitched squeaks of sneakers sliding across the court and the blare of the buzzer at the end of every quarter were the only sounds not drowned out by the shouts of the fans filling the bleachers.
The Hickman boys basketball team faced off against the Jefferson City Jays on Tuesday night and left the gym with a hard-fought 65-61 victory.
“It’s tremendous to be able to beat not only a district opponent, but to also beat a rival,” Hickman coach Cray Logan said.
The Kewpies and Jays spent the first half of the game neck and neck, as the first quarter ended tied 15-15. By halftime Hickman had pulled slightly ahead, leading 27-26.
Leading scorers, junior forward Seth Larson (19 points) and senior forward Isaac Young (16 points) responded to any comeback by the Jays with a bucket of their own, and by the end of the third quarter the Kewpies had extended their lead to 49-45. An intense back and forth in the final quarter clenched the win.
The Kewpies entered the night treating Jefferson City as they would any other opponent, but Logan identified two components crucial to Hickman’s success that made the outcome of Tuesday’s game different than many others.
The first? Composure.
“It’s great seeing Ben Wilson (and) Seth Larson in places where they have a lot of pressure on them to handle the ball time and time again, then noticing that they compose themselves,” Logan said. “To know that more times than not they brought the ball down the court and handled it well is awesome.”
The second? Confidence.
“This is newer territory for us in being able to sustain the lead, build on the lead and even win quarter after quarter,” Logan said. “Tonight we were just confident.”
Though complimentary of his players’ performances, Logan addressed a few areas of improvement he wanted to focus on before Hickman’s next outing. They include making more layups and free throws, as well as resisting the urge to throw the ball away when under pressure and instead look to find the weak spot in the opposing defense.
With a few days of practice to learn from Tuesday’s win, the Kewpies will look for a victory on their home court once again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Vashon.