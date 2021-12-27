Hickman boys basketball beat Lafayette 69-53 on Monday in the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament in Wildwood.
Brock Camp led the Kewpies with 21 points. Isaiah Bonaparte had 14 points, and Jordan Richardson had 10.
Matt Jones led Lafayette with 21 points.
Hickman (9-1, 2-0) is the No. 8 seed and faces No. 1 Westminster at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Hickman girls pick up a victory over Jeff City
Hickman girls basketball defeated Jefferson City 48-42 in the Holiday Hoops Tournament in Jefferson City.
The matchup was close throughout the game’s entirety, with the Kewpies leading 26-24 at halftime.
However, Hickman rallied in the second half and escaped with a victory.
The Kewpies advance in the tournament to play Vashon at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Battle girls basketball tops Lutheran North
Battle girls basketball won its opening-round matchup of the Rockwood Summit Holiday Tournament, beating Lutheran North 51-39.
In Fenton, Battle (4-4) was led by its trio of young stars in Nautica Washington, Tayla Robinson and Brooklynn Spillman, who combined for 38 points.
Battle will play Rockwood Summit in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Tolton boys basketball loses to Blair Oaks
Tolton boys basketball fell 59-55 to Blair Oaks in the Great 8 Classic.
Luke Northweather led the Falcons with 22 points while Quinn Kusgen had 16.
Jevon Porter had 15 points for the Trailblazers, and Aaron Rowe had 14.
Tolton faces Arkansas-based Rogers on Tuesday in Jefferson City, while Blair Oaks faces Helias. Rogers is coached by former MU player Lamont Frazier.