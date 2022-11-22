Hickman boys basketball won its second game of the season, defeating Blue Springs 68-39 on Tuesday in Columbia.

Josiah Griffith hit five 3s and led the Kewpies in scoring with 17 points.

  General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism.

