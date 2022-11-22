Hickman boys basketball won its second game of the season, defeating Blue Springs 68-39 on Tuesday in Columbia.
Josiah Griffith hit five 3s and led the Kewpies in scoring with 17 points.
Hickman (2-0) next faces Hazelwood Central in the quarterfinals of the Troy Buchanan Invitational at 7 p.m. Monday in Troy.
Battle boys basketball lost its second game in as many days, falling to Blue Springs South 58-47 in Columbia.
Blue Springs South took a 13-10 lead after the first quarter. Battle kept the game close going into halftime down just two. However, a big third quarter from the Jaguars gave the visitors a 45-32 lead heading into the fourth, putting the Spartans in a hole they couldn’t climb out of.
The Spartans (0-2) next face St. Dominic in the quarterfinals of the Troy Buchanan Invitational at 7 p.m. Monday in Troy.
Battle girls basketball fought back in the second quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 52-42 home loss to Nixa.
The Spartans fell behind 15-7 after the first quarter, and the Eagles extended their lead to 22-9 early in the second. Battle closed the gap to 27-22 at halftime, but Nixa opened up an 11-point lead by the end of the third quarter.
Battle (0-1) next faces Maplewood-Richmond Heights at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday in Maplewood.
