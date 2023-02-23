Hickman picked up a 77-47 win against Fort Zumwalt North in its regular season finale Thursday night.
No. 2 Hickman next faces No. 7 Fort Osage at Battle high school in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 tournament.
Jefferson City girls basketball narrowly defeated Hickman 41-40 en route to the Central Missouri Activities Conference regular season championship.
The Kewpies and Lady Jays traded the lead throughout the night, but Hickman began to emerge with a five-point lead by the end of the third period. Jefferson City senior and MU commit Hannah Linthacum brought the game back to a one-possession game late, with Reagan Nilges hitting a game-winning 3-point corner shot in the final seconds.
No. 4 Hickman next hosts No. 5 Blue Springs in the opening round of the Class 6 District 7 tournament.
The Trailblazers’ season came to a close after a 63-22 loss against Montgomery County in Mokane. Tolton finished the year 9-16.
Rock Bridge girls basketball fell to Helias in its final regular season game by a score of 49-35.
The Crusaders were aggressive right out of the gate. Helias scored the first points of the night and never relinquished its lead. Aggressive defense from the Crusaders secured their lead early on, blocking shots in the paint, which limited Rock Bridge’s offense.
The Bruins gave it right back, playing very aggressive defense against Helias, perhaps a little too aggressive. The Bruins picked up 10 fouls in the first half, giving Helias multiple chances at the free throw line. Rock Bridge did not go down easy, clawing its way back to a two-point deficit at halftime.
The Crusaders extended their lead in the second half, taking advantage of the depleted Rock Bridge defense, as well as capitalizing off of offensive rebounds. Helias was able to penetrate down low and the Bruins did not seem to have an answer.
Rock Bridge will next face Smith-Cotton in the Class 6 District 7 quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hickman.
Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.
