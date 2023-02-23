Hickman picked up a 77-47 win against Fort Zumwalt North in its regular season finale Thursday night.

No. 2 Hickman next faces No. 7 Fort Osage at Battle high school in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 tournament.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

Recommended for you