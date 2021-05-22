Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle competed at the Class 5 Section 2 boys and girls track and field meet in Washington, Missouri, on Saturday. Hickman's boys and Rock Bridge's girls captured team titles, while each school qualified multiple athletes for States.
Hickman scored 107 points in the boys team standings, finishing 24 ahead of second-place Francis Howell. Edward Nelson Jr. won the boys 110- and 300-meter hurdles, and the Kewpies' relay teams won the boys 4x100 and 4x200. Devin Turner brought Hickman another title in the boys long jump.
The Kewpies girls finished 7th overall, with their lone title coming from the 4x100 relay team. Other state qualifiers for Hickman included Turner (boys 100), Cale Littrell (boys 800 and 1600), the boys 4x800 relay team, Kenyae Hyde (girls 100), Iyonna Donaby (girls 200), Elliette Orr (girls long jump) and the girls 4x200 relay team.
The Rock Bridge girls scored 121 points, finishing 26.5 ahead of second-place Eureka. Zakiya Porter won the 100 and 200, Carolyn Ford won the 800 and the Bruins' relay teams won the 4x200 and 4x400.
The Rock Bridge boys finished third overall. Their event wins included Matthew Hauser (800 and 1600), Casey Hood (200) and Chris Giles (400). The other state qualifiers for Rock Bridge were Hood (boys 100), Matthew Hauser and Andrew Hauser (boys 3200), the boys 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams, Aneisha Nunnelly (girls 100), Brooke Walker (girls 3200), Liza Allen (girls high jump), Porter (girls long jump), Sunday Crane and Kaylen Rush (girls triple jump), Tamyra Nevills (girls discus and shot put) and the girls 4x800 relay team.
The Battle boys finished fourth overall with Sam Innes winning the shot put. The Spartans girls came in ninth with Keyleigh Reichert winning the pole vault. Other state qualifiers for Battle included Manny Chiteri (boys 110 hurdles), Keylan Horn and Gerry Marteen (boys long jump), Jamel Jones (boys triple jump), Innes (boys discus), Kenny Miller (boys shot put), Sarah Anye (girls 200), Jordyn Butler (girls high jump) and Lauren Bailey (girls pole vault).
The Class 5 State Championships are set for Thursday at Jefferson City High School.
Tolton track competes at boys States, girls Sectionals
Tolton boys track and field captured the Class 2 state team title Friday at Jefferson City, finishing with 44 points to beat out Highland and Fayette by two points each.
The Trailblazers won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Nathaniel Krebs was second in the 400 and long jump, and Garrett Wilmes finished second in the 800.
On Saturday, the Tolton girls were in action at the Class 4 Section 3 meet in Camdenton. State qualifiers included Olivia Andrews (1600 and 3200), Jaclyn Sexauer (800) and the 4x400 relay team. The Class 4 State Championships will be Friday at Jefferson City.
Douglass has first-ever state qualifier finish 10th
Brady Whelihan, the first athlete at Douglass to ever qualify for the track and field state championships, finished 10th in the boys shot put Saturday at Jefferson City. His best throw went 13.11 meters.