The rain came down in sheets Tuesday night in Columbia, but Hickman and Battle boys soccer didn’t seem to mind.
Hickman led for nearly 70 minutes, but the Spartans crawled back from a three-goal deficit, eventually equalizing from the penalty spot with just four minutes left in regulation.
The Kewpies held on, though. Lance McNally scored five minutes into overtime for a senior night win, defeating the rival Spartans 4-3 in terrible conditions.
Hickman’s energy level was high all night. The Kewpies dominated in the first half and stayed calm, even as Battle mounted an astonishing comeback.
“It’s the seniors’ last chance to play soccer (at home),” Hickman coach Wil Ross said. “It’s enjoy the moment out here as much as you can, turn to the crowd and smile, you know, that kind of stuff. Take it all in.”
The seniors certainly enjoyed their last home game.
Hickman piled on the shots for most of the match, constantly sending through balls up the field and letting its forwards catch up as the ball skidded across the soaked playing surface.
The Spartans moved the ball forward well for short periods but only broke through Hickman’s defense a handful of times. Battle, however, made those times count.
The majority of the Spartans’ efforts on net were swiftly dealt with by Kewpies goalkeeper Eli Larsen. Despite the rain, the ball seemed to stick to the keeper’s gloves.
When Battle did manage to beat Larsen, it was quite the spectacle.
A wild, mile-high chip from just inside the box beat a diving Larsen just a minute after Hickman’s third goal. Within three minutes, Battle cut the deficit to one with a cross that curled across the box, dropping down, off the post and into the net to make the game 3-2.
Battle goalkeeper Landen Armstrong fought hard to keep his team in the game but found it impossible to save the Hickman barrage.
He made a few acrobatic saves to keep the Spartans in it but ultimately couldn’t keep up with the pace of Hickman’s attack. Armstrong’s rebound control was not as strong as Larsen’s in the rain, leading to Hickman’s first two goals.
The match was one the players on both sides will never forget, as Ross put it.
“We got bad conditions, we got some crazy goals being scored, we got some injuries, we got some cards,” Ross said. “You got a little bit of everything tonight. We’ll be able to talk about that 10 years from now.”
Ross hopes the night will serve as a lesson to his team heading into districts.
“We’ve had a little bit of everything this year,” Ross said. “I don’t know that there’s going to be a lot that we haven’t seen when we get to the playoffs.”
The Kewpies begin district play Saturday against Smith-Cotton.
Rock Bridge blanks Capital City
Rock Bridge boys soccer defeated Capital City 2-0 in similarly rainy conditions. Cooper Allen and Spencer Rainwater each found the net to seal the win in the Bruins’ final home game of the regular season.
Junior goalkeeper Brendan Clark kept a clean sheet in the shutout.
Rock Bridge (20-1-0) is ranked as the No. 15 team in the nation and No. 2 in the region by United Soccer Coaches. It’ll begin district play against Truman on Saturday.