Hosting Holt for only the second time in program history, Hickman boys tennis battled to a 5-4 victory over the visitors Thursday in Columbia.
The Kewpies (5-5) bounced back from a two-dual skid to topple Holt (11-8), which entered the matchup on a two-dual winning streak. Hickman earned its first win since defeating Troy Buchanan on April 10, also on its home courts.
The Kewpies next host Rock Bridge, a Central Missouri Activities Conference rival that has won five straight. The crosstown showdown is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Bruins defeated on the road by Cavaliers
Rock Bridge girls soccer fell short against Capital City, dropping the CMAC contest 2-1 in Jefferson City.
The Cavaliers took a 1-0 lead at halftime thanks to a Gia Pardalos goal.
The Bruins were able to tie the score in the second half with a goal by Missouri signee Madison Hendershott.
But the Bruins were unable to take the lead and ultimately paid the price as Amaura Austell scored the game-winning goal for Capital City.
Rock Bridge next plays Southern Boone at 7 p.m. Friday in Ashland.
Trailblazers’ road dual canceled
A nonconference matchup between Tolton boys tennis and Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri, was canceled.
It was scheduled to be the first and only meeting between the two teams this season.
The Trailblazers have won six straight duals and look to carry that success into the Boonville Pirate Invitational, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Boonville.