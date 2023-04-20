Hosting Holt for only the second time in program history, Hickman boys tennis battled to a 5-4 victory over the visitors Thursday in Columbia.

The Kewpies (5-5) bounced back from a two-dual skid to topple Holt (11-8), which entered the matchup on a two-dual winning streak. Hickman earned its first win since defeating Troy Buchanan on April 10, also on its home courts.

  Sports reporter, spring 2023

