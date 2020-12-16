The Hickman boys basketball team picked up its third win of the season Wednesday, topping Raytown South.
The Kewpies led 25-21 at halftime against the Cardinals.
Hickman pulled through in the end, winning 60-46.
The Kewpies now have a record of 3-3 on the season.
Hickman is set to play Jackson at 1 p.m. Saturday on the road at Jackson.
Rock Bridge girls lose in semifinalsThe Rock Bridge girls basketball team fell short to North County in the semifinals of the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament on Wednesday.
The Bruins kept up with the Raiders in the first quarter, finishing it tied at 3.
By halftime, North County gained a 14-point lead to go up 24-10.
Rock Bridge improved its defense in the third quarter, closing the gap to just nine points. The Bruins ended the third quarter trailing 34-25.
In the end, the Raiders topped the Bruins 45-37, as the lead proved too tough for Rock Bridge to overcome.
The loss to North County was the first of the season for Rock Bridge.
The Bruins will take on Lutheran St. Charles in the third-place game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in O’Fallon.