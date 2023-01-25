Jefferson City junior Cohen Davis lies exhausted on the ground

Jefferson City junior Cohen Davis lies on the ground after a match Wednesday at Hickman in Columbia. Jefferson City defeated Hickman 33-27.

 Lin Choi/Missourian

Hickman boys wrestling lost 33-27 to Jefferson City on Wednesday in Columbia, despite splitting the matches.

After a 24-6 deficit through the first six contests of the dual, the Kewpies came back and put pressure on the Jays. Cole Harrell, a 175-pound senior, came out to win the seventh match by pin.

