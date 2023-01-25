Hickman boys wrestling lost 33-27 to Jefferson City on Wednesday in Columbia, despite splitting the matches.
After a 24-6 deficit through the first six contests of the dual, the Kewpies came back and put pressure on the Jays. Cole Harrell, a 175-pound senior, came out to win the seventh match by pin.
After a forfeit win for Hickman freshman Andrew Wiesner (106), sophomore Hank Benter (113) won the final match by pin, but the Kewpies still fell short.
Hickman travels Friday to Blue Springs South to compete in the Blue Springs South Invitational.
May guides ’Blazers to win
Freshman forward Kenadie May banked in a game-winning layup for Tolton girls basketball in its 45-43 win over visiting Duchesne.
The Trailblazers worked through the Pioneers’ full-court press to knock down the basket with five seconds remaining, shortly after Duchesne senior guard Taylor Meers drained a game-tying 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go.
A trio of Trailblazers paced the scoring , as sophomore Jillian Aholt, freshman Macie Reynolds and Makaylin Viet each tallied nine points.
Tolton jumped ahead 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, capitalizing on a pair of 3-point jumpers from Aholt and senior guard Sam Wright.
Duchesne briefly grabbed the lead in the second quarter, turning a steal into a fast-break layup to put the Pioneers up by one, but the Trailblazers entered halftime with a 20-19 lead.
Entering the fourth quarter up by two, Tolton extended its lead to six points. The Pioneers fought back, however, scoring seven consecutive points to take the lead with two minutes remaining.
A pair of baskets gave the Trailblazers the lead once again, leading to the frantic final sequence that resulted in a Tolton’s first victory since Jan. 16.
The Trailblazers next return to action in the Russellville Tournament, facing Richland at 4 p.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinal in Russellville.
Bruins to play for FZN title
Rock Bridge boys basketball moved on to the championship round of the Fort Zumwalt North tournament, as the Bruins beat Priory 63-42 in O’Fallon.
Led by a 13-point performance from Brady Bowers, Rock Bridge improved to 12-3 on the year. The Bruins will look to build on their two game win streak against MICDS in the final contest of the tournament at 8:30 p.m. Friday in O’Fallon.
Bruins edge out Kewpies in girls swimmingRock Bridge girls swimming’s Abigail Morgan, Aditi Yerrapu, Gracelynn Simmons and Gauri Mehta won the 400-meter freestyle relay over Hickman’s Louise Evelev, Sarah Evelev, CeeJae Hart and Maggie Alexander, who placed second in the event.
The Bruins also took home third in both the 200-meter freestyle relay and the 100-meter backstroke.
On top of her second-place finish in the 400-meter relay, the Kewpies’ Alli Kaufman took home second in the 100-meter backstroke race, as well as third in the 100-meter breast stroke race.
Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle will travel to the John H. Foster Natatorium to compete in the Springfield Invite on Saturday.