Hickman boys wrestling traveled to Capital City on Thursday and defeated the Cavaliers in a narrow 40-39 dual.
Hickman returns to the mat at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Helias in a dual match.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Hickman boys wrestling traveled to Capital City on Thursday and defeated the Cavaliers in a narrow 40-39 dual.
Hickman returns to the mat at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Helias in a dual match.
Battle girls basketball defeated visiting Union 61-44, improving to 4-1 on the season.
The Spartans travel to O’Fallon on Monday to compete in the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational.
Tolton boys basketball fell 58-49 to Husky Hoops Invitational host Blue Valley Northwest.
Tolton now sits at 3-2 on the season heading into its matchup against Kickapoo at 7 p.m. Friday at home.
Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.