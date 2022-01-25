Hickman boys wrestling's third-place finish Saturday at home paid off in Missouri Wrestling's most-recent Class 4 rankings.
The Kewpies slipped into the top 10, ranking ninth with 46 points.
Three Kewpie grapplers were ranked in the top 10 of their respective weight classes, including freshman Hank Benter in the 106-pound division.
"These kids keep getting better each day," Hickman coach Dan Pieper said via Twitter. "Keep up the hard work boys lots of growth and opportunities left."
Hickman wrestling returns to the mat Tuesday in a dual meet at Jefferson City.