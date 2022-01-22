Hickman boys wrestling placed third in the 24-school Hickman Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
After a series of pool rounds Friday night, the Kewpies were set for their tournament rounds Saturday, having eight wrestlers compete in the championship bracket of their respective weight divisions.
Six Kewpie wrestlers won their first-round matches before time expired with senior Ethan Barr pinning his Northwest High School opponent within 30 seconds. Barr finished his day as the fourth-best grappler in the 138-pound division.
Moving into the second round, freshman Hank Benter continued his domination in the 106-pound division, while his brother, junior Hayden Benter, couldn’t counter crosstown rival Grant Anderson of Rock Bridge in a nail-biting match.
After suffering a four-point deficit early in the round, Hayden Benter fought back but ultimately fell 11-9 over six minutes. The junior took home third place in the 126-pound division.
HankBenter was one of two Kewpie wrestlers to remain undefeated in the championship bracket, the other being junior Cole Harrell. Hank Benter placed first in the 106-pound final.
“I think Hank (Benter) has a lot talent,” coach Dan Pieper said. “We, as coaches, are just trying to ride the wave with him a little bit. If you’re gonna wrestle Hank, you’re gonna wrestle six minutes.”
Hank Benter’s championship counterpart, Harrell, won his 170-pound weight class, leading to a third-place team finish for Hickman.
“We’re just going to continue to work. We’re still not where we need to be yet,” Pieper said. “We are going to get ready for districts and get as many kids into the state tournament as we can.”
Hickman wrestling returns to the mat at 6 p.m. Tuesday, as both boys and girls take on Jefferson City on the road.
Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister continues perfect season in 2022 Hickman Wrestling Tournament
Rock Bridge junior wrestler Carter McCallister makes the sport look almost too easy.
On Saturday afternoon, McCallister (35-0, 35 points) received his latest accolade with a first-place finish in his weight group in the Hickman Wrestling Tournament.
The junior won his first three matches by fall over, took the semifinal by major decision against Hickman‘sBarr (25-2) and won the final by decision against Hallsville junior Gavynn Carpenter (29-3).
McCallister’s top finish helped the Bruins finish the tournament in 11th place out of the 24 competing teams with 136 cumulative points, 1.5 points behind Hallsville. Freshman Grant Anderson (26-6, 28 points) placed second in his weight group, coming up just short in the championship due to injury default. Senior Owen Twaddle (28-5, 25 points) finished second in his weight group.
The Bruins’ girls team wrapped up their tournament Friday night.
Senior Anna Stephens (24-4, 21 points) and sophomore Socorro Rodriguez (20-7, 21 points) were the only two to wrestle, with other members out due to illness. Both went 3-1 on Friday night, finishing in third place of their respective weight groups. Rock Bridge finished with 42 total points, good for 10th out of the 13 competing programs.