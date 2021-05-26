For the first time since 2018, Jefferson City High School is hosting the MSHSAA State Track and Field Championships.
The event was moved two seasons ago following the Jefferson City tornado on May 23, 2019, and was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hickman track and field coach Stewart Johnson said he's excited to get back to Jefferson City.
"It's almost like a second home," Johnson said. "I'm sure Jefferson City will rise to the occasion and put on a great meet."
The Kewpies will field seven girls across five events and 14 boys across 10 events, including 4x100- and 4x200-meter relay teams that broke school records last week.
"We've had a great season," Johnson said. "It's a culminating event where we can finish out our goals for the season. And I'm very much looking forward to seeing my athletes perform tomorrow."
Rock Bridge also will be competing on both the boys and girls sides. The Bruins will field 12 girls across 14 events and seven boys across 10 events.
Battle also have competitors Thursday, with four girls in three events and six boys across five events.
On Friday, the Tolton girls will compete in the Class 4 state meet at Jefferson City. The Trailblazers have entries in three different events. The Tolton boys competed at states Saturday, winning the Class 2 team championship.
After winning both its district and sectional meets, Johnson feels his Hickman boys team also has a great shot to win the state championship and finish on the podium for the first time since 1979.
"We have an opportunity, and that's all I could have asked for at the beginning of the season," Johnson said. "Now we're excited to see if we can go out ahead and put everything together. It's gonna be tough, because there are other schools there that have the same opportunity that we have."
The Kewpies, Bruins and Spartans will compete in Class 5 on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. Despite the possibility for inclement weather on Thursday, MSHSAA is hoping to get the meet finished before the weather worsens.