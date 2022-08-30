Hickman defeated Boonville 10-7 after coming back from a four-run deficit.
Kewpies pitcher Anna Baker had a rough start to the game, allowing six runs in the first three innings. She recovered to finish the game, though, only allowing one more run the rest of the way.
Boonville held a 6-2 lead in the third inning, but a two-run triple from freshman Mylee McMichael started a comeback for Hickman.
After tying the game in the fourth, the Kewpies broke through to take the lead on another McMichael hit in the fifth and didn’t look back.
Hickman improved its record to 2-4. The Kewpies host Monroe City on Wednesday.
Rock Bridge boys soccer tops Kirkwood to win its third straight game
Drew Schlimme scored and Cooper Allen netted two as Rock Bridge boys soccer coasted to a 3-1 victory at Kirkwood.
Rock Bridge converted a penalty two minutes into the match and kept the pressure on, scoring another before halftime. After Kirkwood cut the deficit to one, the Bruins scored with eight minutes to play, sealing the win.
Rock Bridge is off to a hot start to the season, scoring eight goals and conceding three in the first three matches of the year. Senior Cooper Allen has led the offensive charge for the Bruins, scoring in every game so far. His two goals on the night bring his season total to four.
The Bruins next face Tolton at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tolton.
Battle softball falls to Fayette
Battle’s early-season struggles continued with a 9-3 loss to Fayette.
The Eagles were all over Battle starting pitcher Konnor Kite, who allowed seven runs on 10 hits over seven innings.
Four different players tallied multiple hits for Fayette. Three runs in both the third and fourth inning helped the Eagles pull away.
Battle’s offense was not able to get much going, scoring one in the fourth and two in the sixth. Ainsley Stubbs led the offense with two hits and two RBI. She also pitched the last three innings, allowing two runs.
The Spartans fell to 1-5 on the season. They will head to Centralia to play on Thursday.
Spartans sweep in three sets
Battle volleyball beat Eldon in three sets (25-15, 25-23, 29-27) at home, winning its first match of the season.
The 1-0 Spartans will play Lebanon on Tuesday at home.
Hickman volleyball notches conference win
Hickman volleyball beat Captial City in four sets (25-18, 25-27, 25-23, 25-12), securing its first win of the season.The Kewpies are now 1-1 on the season. Hickman will next take the court against Camdenton at 7 p.m. Thursday on the road.
Tolton girls win St. Clair Quad
Tolton girls golf won the St. Clair Quad at Meramec Lakes Golf Course on Monday in St. Clair.
The Trailblazers scored 153 points as a team in the nine-hole event, finishing 35 strokes ahead of second-place St. Francis Borgia. Co-medalists for the Trailblazers were Savanna Hazelrigg and Katelyn Ankenman, who each shot 37.