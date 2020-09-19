As Hickman senior Cale Littrell looked up ahead during the Kewpies’ cross country meet Saturday morning, he saw bodies in front of him. Littrell has been Hickman’s top runner all season long, and passing the small cluster of people wasn’t a problem.
It was a moment of normalcy for Littrell in one of the strangest events of the year.
For starters, there weren’t any other teams there; Hickman was running alone as part of a remote meet. All participating schools had to send their results to the race director in Kirksville.
The race also took place on the track outside the school, unlike typical meets, which are on a course. Littrell’s time of 14 minutes, 56 seconds was the Kewpies’ best on the 3-mile race, but he always had someone in front of him because of the circular track and staggered starting locations.
“It definitely helped, just looking forward and seeing people I was able to go chase after,” he said.
The meet juxtaposed itself between chipper prep sports event and pandemic-induced oddities throughout the morning. Pop music pushed its way through the scratchy scoreboard speakers even as only one team warmed up before the 7 a.m. start time. Shouts of encouragement from the coaches were muffled through masks. Even some of the runners were hesitant to participate under the unusual circumstances.
“They actually were dreading this a little bit, but I think it went quicker than most of them thought it would, and I think they felt strong,” coach Rachel Korte said. “They performed well.”
While Hickman might not know where it finished until as late as Sunday morning; the runners’ individual times were generally faster than normal. Littrell set a personal record by close to 30 seconds.
Much of that improvement can be attributed to the track. Running in a circle on a firm, static surface is much easier than a course with hills and obstacles.
“I felt that I did a lot better on the track,” junior Isabella Laird said. “I definitely had my watch to pace myself, which I only usually use with opponents whenever I’m on an actual course. I think it went a lot better, though.”
What advantages the morning’s format offered physically, however, came with the mental difficulties of not physically running with an opponent. Runners could only focus on themselves, completely blind to where their performance stacked up against their opponents.
“Typically, you can pass some people, but because we all work together every day, you kind of know where you are already,” Laird said. “So it was more about timing yourself on your watch to improve what you did in the last meet.”