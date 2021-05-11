Hickman baseball came into Tuesday’s game against rival Battle with the golden opportunity to clinch the Central Missouri Activities Conference regular season title.
Hickman’s early offense and some solid pitching under pressure from Braden Hemmer helped the Kewpies seize that opportunity with a 4-2 win at home.
The Kewpies wasted no time getting started on offense, opening the bottom half of the first inning with two solid plays.
A sacrifice hit from Ray Schroeder allowed two runners to get into scoring position for the cleanup batter, Jackson Kespohl. Kespohl worked the count to 3-1 before hitting a line drive into center field, bringing home Carter Abrams and Hemmer.
The top of Hickman’s lineup did more damage in the second inning, with Abrams bringing a runner home on a sacrifice fly and Schroeder driving in another with a base hit to right field.
Hemmer played a huge role in holding Hickman’s lead as he kept his composure when he needed to.
In the top of the second inning, Hemmer’s control was off. He’d gotten two outs in the inning with a runner on second base, but walked the next two batters to load the bases. With Hickman’s early lead in jeopardy, Hemmer collected himself and struck out Battle’s pitcher, Caleb Caraker, to get out of the inning without any damage on the scoreboard.
The Spartans didn’t go down without a fight late. Seth Wray hit a single in the sixth inning before Donovan Hicks was brought in as a pinch runner. That decision paid off as Hicks stole second base, then advanced to third on a pitch that got past Hickman catcher Tyler Stine. Battle’s Austin Nickell then grounded out to second base to bring home Hicks.
In the seventh inning, Hickman reliever Jackson Forck dazzled the home crowd with an impressive defensive play. Forck fielded a slow bouncer off the bat of Jackson Huskey, spinning around and throwing Huskey out at first while falling away as if firing a fadeaway jumper.
Battle’s Tristan Meny drove in another run with a single into left field, but it was too little, too late as Forck closed the show for the Kewpies.
Hickman’s early offense was enough to hold off the Spartans, and the Kewpies clinched their first-ever CMAC regular season title with the victory.
Hickman’s record improves to 18-9 with one game left Wednesday against Holt in Wentzville before the district tournament begins. Battle fell to 12-10-1 and also has a quick turnaround, hosting Mexico on Wednesday in the Spartans’ first game this season at home on their new turf.