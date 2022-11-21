Hickman boys basketball began its quest for a third straight Central Missouri Activities Conference title on the right track with a 71-55 win over Blue Springs South on Monday.
Three Kewpies finished in double-digit scoring in the victory. Josiah Griffith led the scoring with 18, Brock Camp added 16 and Langston Stroupe scored 13.
Hickman (1-0) faces a quick turnaround when it squares off with Blue Springs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hickman.
Battle falls to Blue Springs
Battle boys basketball dropped its first game of the season in a tight 48-44 loss to Blue Springs.
Like Hickman, the Spartans (0-1) complete the Blues Springs double Tuesday as they take on Blue Springs South at 7:30 p.m. at home.