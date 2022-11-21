Hickman boys basketball began its quest for a third straight Central Missouri Activities Conference title on the right track with a 71-55 win over Blue Springs South on Monday.

Three Kewpies finished in double-digit scoring in the victory. Josiah Griffith led the scoring with 18, Brock Camp added 16 and Langston Stroupe scored 13.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

