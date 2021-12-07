Hickman girls basketball cruised to an easy win Tuesday night, blowing out Smith-Cotton 81-32in the process.
In what was a dominating display across all aspects of the game, the Kewpies (4-1) started off on a 17-0 run and never looked back.
“Anytime you get the shot to fall, it feels good,” Hickman coach Morgan Scott said. “It’s contagious when you can do that, when you come out with high energy. I’d love to start every game that way.”
The 81 points mark a new season high for Hickman, and it came after its worst offensive performance of the year, when the team was held to just 45 points by Eureka.
“Each opponent is different,” Scott said. “When we played Eureka, it was an ugly game, so it definitely feels good to get to see the ball go in the hole. We saw girls hopefully build on their confidence. We just try to build on that and focus on executing no matter who we play.”
No player bounced back better than Ella Rogers, as the junior guard scored a team-high 17 points after being held to single digits in back-to-back games during the Pepsi-Cola Invitational. Rogers started hot from the deep and shot 50% from 3.
“Ella is a sneaky scorer,” Scott said. “Shooters need to shoot, and she gets a lot of open in rhythm 3s and for her to see it go down is great.”
Despite Rogers being the standout performer, it was more about a team effort for Hickman. Ten players saw playing time, five of whom scored in double digits, including Rogers. Ashtyn Klusmeyer ended with 13 points, Jayla Griffith with 12, Caitlyn Smith with 12 and Sy’Rae Stemmons with 10.
While the offense has struggled at times this season, the Kewpies have relied heavily on their defense to put the clamps on the oppositions. Despite holding their opponents to just 32 points, Scott felt there was room for improvement.
“Defense is all about hard work and hustle,” Scott said. “I actually wasn’t happy with our defense today. We were lacking discipline in a lot of areas, but that is something you need to be able to hang your hat on. The shots aren’t always going to fall, but you can always hustle and play defense.”