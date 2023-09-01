Hickman suffered a blowout loss to Helias on Friday night, falling 42-12 at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City.

The Crusaders (2-0, 1-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) dominated the Kewpies in the first half, and it was much of the same in the second.

Brock Camp caught both touchdown passes for the Kewpies, while Crusaders tight end Luke Swan caught three TD passes from Sam Wyrick.
