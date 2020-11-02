Hickman was seven seconds away from overtime with Blue Springs South when the Jaguars were penalized for a handball in the box.
The Kewpies had led until the final two minutes of the game when Prater Dylan netted one from inside the box to tie the game up for Blue Springs South.
“It was a miscommunication,” senior defender Skip Smale-Murillo said. “Someone told our player to let it go out. Those things happen sometimes.”
The penalty kick was Hickman’s lucky break — had it been even a yard further from the goal, it would have been a free kick, another of many in a physical game.
Smale-Murillo stepped to the line for Hickman as Blue Springs South fans jeered at the refs and — surely — players jeered at him.
“I didn’t hear anything,” he said. “I was just completely concentrated on the ball and the net.”
Smale-Murillo sent his shot to the bottom right corner, and fractions of a second later, Alumni Stadium echoed with the Kewpies’ cheers.
No. 4 Hickman (11-5-2) toppled No. 1 Blue Springs South (11-10) 2-1 in the opening semifinal game of the Class 4 District 9 tournament. The Kewpies will play for their first district championship since 2014.
“When we give up a goal, we’re fairly resilient and we tend to get a goal back,” head coach Will Ross said. “Obviously not every time, but we put ourselves in a spot to get a call and it happened to fall our way.”
Hickman led for over 60 minutes of the game following its pattern of scoring early and then struggling to find the net again. Juniors Jaiden Taing and Paul Morpurgo connected for the first goal, with Taing sending the ball to Morpurgo just as he crossed Blue Spring South’s back line before burying the ball in the bottom left corner of the net.
“I was calling for (Jaiden),” Morpurgo said. “He saw the pass early (and) gave me a perfect pass. I got a good touch on it and all I had to do is finish it, so it was all props to Jaiden, man. He gave me such a good ball. He read it perfectly.”
Morpurgo has been one of the standouts for the Kewpies in a crop of talented forwards. He had a string of goals mid-season before a hip injury benched him until the Kewpies’ road loss at Hannibal.
“I know what (Paul) does naturally is he works really hard,” Ross said. “We’ve had to talk with all of our forwards a lot about where to make the runs to. He is a very coachable kid, and I know he’s gonna work hard, so I think once you kind of put those things together, and we remind him of those runs, that’s kind of where we get it.”
Hickman’s forwards make up a large part of its deep roster which allows for more rotation and, in turn, more pressure on opposing defenses. The group includes Morpurgo, Taing, sophomore Leif Kammer and senior Tony Lopez, among others.
“I think that probably is what gets us through a game like this, especially as we have to defend more and more in the second half,” Ross said. “Being able to kind of rotate guys through (and) keep some pressure on them really helps.”
A number of Hickman’s players are also nursing injuries, including Morpurgo. Having plenty of teammates on the bench helps take pressure off of them and prevent them from feeling like they need to stay in when the team is tied or down.
“It’s comforting knowing that we have extra players to put in if we need to,” Morpurgo said.
Hickman will play for its first district title in six years against No. 2 Blue Springs (11-8) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home.