Hickman baseball defeated Fatima 8-7 in a back-and-forth battle Friday in Columbia.
Fatima jumped out to a 2-0 lead but Hickman always seemed to have a response, scoring at least one in five straight innings. The Comets battled too, scoring five in the top of the fifth and regaining the lead 7-5.
In the bottom of the fifth, Hickman's Zach Bates blasted a line drive for a double, scoring two and giving Hickman the lead 8-7.
The Kewpies found themselves in trouble again in the seventh with the bases loaded and only one out, but they made fundamental defensive plays down the stretch to keep the Comets from scoring and secured the victory.
"We won the game," Hickman coach Isaiah Cummings said. "It wasn't always pretty. Senior day is hard; lots of distractions. (We) didn't move runners and made some mistakes in the field. Ultimately, we were able to win the game."
Hickman (21-10 5-1 CMAC) now shifts its focus to the postseason. The No. 5 Kewpies travel to Grain Valley to face the No. 4 Eagles Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Despite the tough matchup, Cummings feels the Kewpies are suited for a deep postseason run.
"We have pitching depth, we play good defense and we have enough ability to score runs," Cummings said. "we are running on all cylinders right now, so we feel good about it."