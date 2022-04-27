The Central Missouri Activities Conference Championship started off Wednesday morning with Hickman, Battle and Rock Bridge boys golf out on the course at Jefferson City Country Club.
Hickman had a strong team showing including two top-10 individual finishes to take second place as a team with a 54-over 342.
Blake Sykes paced the Kewpies with a team-low 6-over 78 to finish fourth. The result was Sykes' second consecutive event as Hickman's top scorer.
Jackson Kreisman, one of two seniors competing for Hickman, finished five shots behind Sykes to take home seventh place. Carter Holliday, Colbin Clark, Kyan Larson, and Logan Jantz also competed for the Kewpies.
For Battle, Graham Hoffman shined and brought home all-conference honors, finishing tied fifth after posting 82.
Helias took home the team championship after posting 307 to dominate the event, also fielding the top-three individuals. Davis Linhardt earned all-conference medal honors for the Crusaders with a 74. Teammates Graham Johnson shot 75 and Archer Schneiders signed for 76 to finished second and third, respectively.
Hickman and Battle will square off again May 5 in the Spartan Cinco De Mayo Invitational at Battle.