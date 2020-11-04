After holding Blue Springs scoreless in the first half, the Hickman boys soccer team quickly found itself trailing 1-0 coming out of the break.
The Wildcats scored on a ball that snuck past the diving hands of Kewpies goalkeeper Eli Larsen and into the upper-left corner of the net, but the goal energized Hickman. Within minutes, the Kewpies had a scoring opportunity.
Sophomore forward Leif Kammer was fouled in the corner of the box, giving Hickman a penalty kick for the chance to tie up the game. Junior midfielder Ilhan Dervisevic took the kick and scored on the left side of the goal.
Stuck back in a tie, Hickman’s defense either needed to hold or its offense needed to find the back of the net without the referee’s help. Within 10 minutes, Blue Springs scored again, retaking the lead.
“For them to come back and get one pretty quick after that, that’s probably the backbreaker because it’s hard to get emotionally high enough, to get that energy level high enough to go get that second one once you’ve already clawed back into it once,” coach Wil Ross said. “It’s frustrating, but I think it does snowball on you pretty quick.”
No. 4 Hickman lost 4-1 to No. 2 Blue Springs in the Class 4 District 9 title game. It was the first time the Kewpies have earned a silver finish at the district level since 2015.
Blue Springs (12-8) added goals three and four in the 66th and 69th minutes, both on Hickman defensive mistakes in the box. While there were still 11 minutes left to tie up the game, the Kewpies (11-6-2) had already checked out emotionally.
“We just lost hope, but, I mean, that’s expected,” senior forward Jordan Ferrao said. “It got to a point where you look at the clock and it’s hard to come back for some people. It’s tough.”
Hickman fielded a relatively inexperienced team in 2020, rostering 11 seniors on the district team. Only a few were regular starters. None of the Kewpies had played in a district championship before.
“When you haven’t been in this situation, you kind of get the deer in the headlights like ‘Oh, shoot, what’s gonna happen next?’” Ross said.
Prior to Wednesday’s game, Ross talked to his team about trying to take the ball to the corner on offensive plays. The Kewpies had watched the Blue Springs beat Rock Bridge on Tuesday, when the Wildcats had contained the Bruins’ two leading scorers all game.
The same happened to Hickman. No matter how many times the Kewpies managed to get the ball up through the middle of the field, the Wildcats stifled them, always quick to clear the ball and put pressure back on Hickman’s defense.
“We were trying to find every combination or try every combination we could to try to find something in the midfield,” Ross said. “We were kind of getting shredded through there. They had a lot of guys moving really well, and it just kind of seemed like we were always a step behind.”
While the heartbreak was obvious postgame, the finish wasn’t entirely negative for Hickman. Ross said the team played some of its best soccer in the final games of the season — the Kewpies won five of their final seven games — and Ferrao noted that the team really became a cohesive group throughout the season. After the game, he told his teammates they were “more than a team.”
“I came into the season thinking we were a pretty average team,” Ferrao said. “At the start we didn’t really have a lot of chemistry, like there was a lot of beef between each other.”
Most of Hickman’s key players will return for the 2021 season. Sophomore goalkeeper Eli Larsen, who recorded seven shutouts, will start again in goal. Juniors Paul Morpurgo and Jaiden Taing, along with Kammer, will return as starting forwards.
“We’re going to return a lot of kids that’ll be seniors next year that have now have a lot, like two years, of experience on varsity,” Ross said. “And now they have a little bit of experience in a high leverage situation, which they had not had before.”
The Kewpies’ biggest gaps to fill will be on its back line, losing leading man Skip Smale-Murillo, Val Ashrafzadeh and Wyatt Hammond. Noah Kammer, who was fighting an injury in the final games of the season, and Kymani Scott will hold down Hickman’s defense in their senior season.
“That should kind of get us started right from the jump next year rather than trying to build something,” Ross said. “Hopefully we can start a few weeks earlier than other teams might be doing.”