The Hickman girls tennis season has been one to remember, as the Kewpies finished their campaign 15-3.
At the center of Hickman’s team is freshman Sara Nenkov, who helped take the Kewpies to new heights.
Despite it being her first year on the team, it didn’t take long for Nenkov to adapt and find her role.
Nenkov hasn’t lost a singles match this season; her record stands at 18-0 heading into the MSHSAA Class 3 sectionals Thursday.
Hickman coach Paige Smith spoke about Nenkov’s importance to the team.
“I can always count on Sara to get the job done playing in the No. 1 singles and doubles position,” Smith said. “She has stepped into her role admirably as a freshman.
“As a teammate, Sara has definitely been a huge asset to the program and has set the standard high as a tennis player at Hickman High School.”
Nenkov has played tennis since she was 10 years old and tries to model her game off of her idol — one of the best to ever play the sport.
“Roger Federer is someone I love to watch and use as a role model in tennis, because we both have one-handed backhands, and he has mastered it,” she said.
While Nenkov is known to have a calm demeanor when she’s on the court, she exudes confidence in her style of play.
“Sara has shown confidence each time she has stepped on the court,” Smith said. “She knows how to move and use the court to her advantage, which is a huge bonus in any area of play.”
Ahead of the state singles tournament, Nenkov said she is working on her on-court movement, as well as the mental side of the game to stay “in the right headspace.”
She’ll put her training to the test in a sectional match against Pembroke Hill’s Aubrey Castaner on Thursday in Springfield.
Whoever emerges victorious in the matchup will advance to the state quarterfinals to play either Staley’s Ella Gates or John Burroughs’ Allison Elizabeth Wayne later in the day.
With her teammates supporting her, excitement is in the air as Nenkov hopes to go all the way and make history for Hickman.
In the doubles tournament, Rock Bridge is looking to make waves.
It’s been a successful season for the Bruins, who currently hold an 18-3 record and, to top it all off, defeated crosstown rival Hickman 5-1 on Oct. 5 at Bethel Park to win the Class 3 District 4 championship.
Looking to add more accolades to their belt, the Bruins’ doubles team of Jenna Lin and Prathyankara Premkumar will play Thursday against Cor Jesu’s Savannah Fust and Kate Cooper for a spot in the state quarterfinals.
Both the state singles and doubles tournaments are held in Springfield and scheduled to be played Thursday and Friday.
