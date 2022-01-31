Hickman girls basketball opened play in the Southern Boone Classic against Capital City on Monday in Ashland. The No. 1-seeded Kewpies, ranked eighth in Class 6, beat the Cavaliers 46-25 in bounce-back fashion, improving to 15-4 on the season.
Kewpies junior Ella Rogers led all scorers with 18 points, while sophomore Ashtyn Klusmeyer added 11.
On Thursday, Hickman traveled down Providence Road to take on Rock Bridge, the No. 2 team in Missouri Class 6. The Kewpies’ second-half comeback was cut short, falling to their rival by 15 points.
Hickman bolstered its chances in the tournament with an early pool-play victory. The Kewpies return to action at 5 p.m. Wednesday, taking on fifth-seeded St. Elizabeth.