Hickman girls basketball lost 47-45 to Eureka on a last-second shot in the Pepsi-Cola tournament finals Saturday in Troy. The Kewpies were up two with less than a minute left but traveled twice, leading directly to the Wildcats' tying and game-winning shots.
It was a sloppy game on the offensive end for Hickman, which played great defense but failed to consistently make shots. The team shot 29% from the field.
Ashtyn Klusmeyer led Hickman in scoring with 15 points, Sy'Rae Stemmons was second on the team with 11 and no other Kewpie reached double digits.
Hickman is now 3-1 on the season and will look to bounce back in its next game against Smith-Cotton on Tuesday.
Rock Bridge boys basketball wins consolation final
Rock Bridge boys basketball defeated Van Horn 64-54 in the final round of the consolation bracket in the Phog Allen Invitational. The win lifts the Bruins to 3-1 on the year.
Rock Bridge will next play against Pattonville 6 p.m. Friday at the Norm Stewart Classic.