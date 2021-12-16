Hickman girls basketball demolished Union in an easy 66-21 victory Thursday night.
The Kewpies (3-0) controlled the game from the opening tip, notching their third victory by 30-plus points.
Hickman will be put to the test against undefeated Chillicothe (6-0) at 2:15 p.m. Saturday on the road.
Battle boys basketball falls to Helias
Battle boys basketball lost to Helias 67-59. Despite the loss, three Spartans scored in double figures, with Justin Goolsby scoring 15, Tarron Cason 13 and Ethan Wiley 10.
The Spartans (2-4, 1-1) next play against Macon at 3 p.m. Saturday on the road.
Battle girls basketball loses big to Rolla
Battle girls basketball lost to Rolla 53-36. Kaelyn Johnson led the way for the Spartans with 11 points.
Tolton girls hoops loses nail-biter
Tolton girls basketball fell to Notre Dame in a 39-37 showdown.
The Trailblazers next play New Bloomfield on Monday at home.
Tolton boys basketball matchup postponed
Thursday’s game between Tolton and Monroe City was postponed until Jan. 27.
The Trailblazers will return to the court against St. Francis Borgia on Friday at home.