Hickman girls basketball earned a 57-20 home win over Capital City in a Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup Tuesday.
The Kewpies (11-1) ran out to a 48-13 lead after three quarters.
Hickman next hosts Tipton at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Boys and girls wrestling teams from Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge competed in Clash of the Belt at Hickman.
Battle took home the title on the girls side, winning the all-Columbia triangular for the second year in a row, and the Hickman boys were crowned champions.
The Hickman boys team next competes in the Steve Johnson Tournament at 9 a.m. Jan. 14 in Jefferson City. The Kewpies girls team next wrestles in the Marshall Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday in Marshall.
Rock Bridge and Battle boys wrestling next competes in a triangular with Helias at 6 p.m. Thursday at Rock Bridge. Battle’s girls team will also compete in the triangular. The Bruins girls team next wrestles in the Capital City Tournament at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge boys basketball began CMAC play with a 57-28 home win over Capital City.
The Bruins (6-2, 1-0) next visit Hickman at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Tolton girls basketball lost 48-20 on the road at Richland.
The Trailblazers (2-7) next face Rosati-Kain at 7 p.m. Monday in St. Louis.
