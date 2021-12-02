Hickman (3-0) girls basketball remained perfect on the season beating Troy-Buchanan 58-53 to advance to the finals of the 34th Pepsi-Cola Invitational.
It was a closely-contested match that came down to the Kewpies hitting key free throws in the final minute. Sophia Elfrink sunk three down the stretch to earn her a team-leading 16 points.
Ashtyn Klusmeyer continued her solid season, shooting 6-8 and scoring 15 points while freshman Jayla Griffith had a season-high 12 points.
Typically Hickman has been good at shooting from beyond the arc, but Ella Rogers — its best shooter this season — had an off night, only making two attempts from three while the team only hit four total.
Rogers did, however, secure a key offensive rebound off a missed free throw in the final minutes of the game to give the Kewpies an extra possession.
Hickman will next play against Eureka at 5:30 p.m Saturday.
Rock Bridge boys basketball loses heartbreaker
Rock Bridge boys basketball lost to Lee’s Summit North in a 57-56 nail-biter in the Phog Allen Invitational quarterfinal in Independence. The Bruins are now 1-1 on the season.
Rock Bridge will still continue on in the tournament, next playing the loser of William Chrisman versus Jefferson City on Friday.
Battle girls basketball gets blown out
Battle girls basketball lost to Nixa 69-46. The Spartans now fall to 3-2 on the year.
Battle will next face Rock Bridge at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. on the road.