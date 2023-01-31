Hickman girls basketball picked up its first win in the Southern Boone Classic, beating Boonville 64-32 in its Pool A game Tuesday in Ashland.
The Kewpies will have to compete again in pool play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against St. Elizabeth, which picked up a victory over Boonville on Monday.
Hickman is looking to advance to the championship game Saturday by going undefeated in its pool.
Bruins earn win in Webster Groves
Rock Bridge girls basketball came out on top, 59-24, against Webster Groves in the opening round of the 15th Webster Winter Challenge.
Rock Bridge will match up against Vashon in the second round of the tournament at 7 p.m. Friday.
Trailblazers’ struggles continue
Tolton girls basketball fell to Fulton 54-42 on the road. The Trailblazers fell to 7-13 this season with the loss.
The Trailblazers faced a one-point deficit at the end of the second period. But the Hornets held on for the win.
Tolton will next travel to face Cardinal Ritter at 7 p.m. Thursday in St. Louis.
Spartans win in Sedalia
Battle girls basketball walked out of Sedalia with a 77-35 win over Smith-Cotton on the Tigers’ senior night.
It was sophomore Tayla Robinson who stole the show for the Spartans (16-5, 3-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference). Robinson scored 13 points in the third quarter, pushing Battle to a 66-29 lead over Smith-Cotton (4-16, 0-4) heading into the fourth.
Kaelyn Johnson led the Spartans with 23 points. Jaleah Brookins collected 12 rebounds and came up one point shy of a double-double.
The Spartans travel to Jefferson City to face off against Helias at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.