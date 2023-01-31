Hickman girls basketball picked up its first win in the Southern Boone Classic, beating Boonville 64-32 in its Pool A game Tuesday in Ashland.

The Kewpies will have to compete again in pool play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against St. Elizabeth, which picked up a victory over Boonville on Monday.

