Hickman girls basketball secured the Rotating 8 Tournament title with a 65-51 victory in the championship game over Eureka on Friday in St. Louis.

The Kewpies entered the second quarter trailing by two, but a strong second quarter gave them a lead that they would not give up for the rest of the game.

