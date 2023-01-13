Hickman girls basketball secured the Rotating 8 Tournament title with a 65-51 victory in the championship game over Eureka on Friday in St. Louis.
The Kewpies entered the second quarter trailing by two, but a strong second quarter gave them a lead that they would not give up for the rest of the game.
Hickman next faces Helias on Tuesday at home.
Spartans basketball gets third in Rotating 8 Tournament
Battle boys basketball defeated Hazelwood East 63-41 in the third-place game Friday in St. Louis.
With the win, the Spartans move to 7-6 after winning three of their last four games.
The Spartans next face Tolton on Wednesday at Battle.
Trailblazers etch out win against Miller Career Academy
Tolton basketball narrowly defeated Miller Career Academy 50-48 at home.
The Trailblazer have now won six straight games after dropping three straight in the Blue Valley Northwest Tournament in December.
Tolton next faces Battle on Wednesday at Battle.