Hickman girls basketball entered Thursday’s Jefferson Bank Classic semifinal against Helias receiving votes in the latest Class 6 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll.
The Crusaders entered the showdown as the top-ranked team in Class 5 with a 9-0 record.
But it was the Kewpies who came away with a statement win, routing Helias 64-43 at Capital City High School in Jefferson City.
Hickman led 19-14 after the first quarter and 28-20 at halftime before outscoring the Crusaders 18-4 in the third quarter.
The Kewpies (9-1) will play Jefferson City for the tournament title at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Missouri women’s basketball commit Hannah Linthacum scored the game-winning layup with 2 seconds left as Jefferson City edged Benton 52-50 in Thursday’s other semifinal.
Kewpies boys hoops advances to tournament title game
Hickman boys basketball edged Memphis University (Tennessee) 40-37 in the semifinals of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic Holiday Tournament in St. Louis.
The Kewpies trailed 4-2 after the first quarter and 13-12 at halftime but went ahead 28-24 after three and never trailed in the fourth.
Hickman (10-2) will play Lafayette in the championship game at 8 p.m. Friday. Lafayette beat De Smet 54-49 in Thursday’s other semifinal.
Spartans girls basketball edged in tournament final
Battle girls basketball had its nine-game win streak snapped with a 46-45 loss to Farmington in the championship game of the Rockwood Summit Holiday Hoops tournament in Fenton.
An 11-3 run gave the Spartans a 31-24 lead midway through the third quarter, but the Knights tied it at 35 by quarter’s end with a run of their own and held on late.
Boo Anderson and Tayla Robinson scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Battle.
The Spartans resume Central Missouri Activities Conference play next Thursday on the road against Capital City.
Bruins girls hoops falters in tournament semifinals
Rock Bridge girls basketball fell to Greenwood (Arkansas) 50-34 in the Pink Division semifinals of the Pink & White Lady Basketball Classic in Springfield.
The Bruins (7-4) will look to bounce back in the Pink Division third-place game against West Plains, which lost its semifinal matchup against Nixa. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at the O’Reilly Family Events Center in Springfield.
Bruins boys hoops wins at 12 Courts of Christmas
Rock Bridge boys basketball defeated Kauffman 63-44 at the 12 Courts of Christmas Shootout at HyVee Arena in Kansas City.
The game was originally scheduled for last Thursday but postponed because of inclement weather.
The Bruins (5-2) begin Central Missouri Activities Conference play Tuesday at home against Capital City.
Rock Bridge wrestler Rodriguez paces locals at Wonder Woman Tournament
Wrestlers from Hickman, Rock Bridge and host Battle competed in Day 1 of the two-day Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia.
Rock Bridge’s Socorro Rodriguez won three of her four matches in the 140-pound bracket.
Rodriguez pinned Odessa’s Brooklyn Kleoppel in 16 seconds and Marshfield’s Camryn Elliott at the 3:07 mark before being pinned by Park Hill’s Eve Herlyn in the second period of their Round of 16 bout.
The lone Bruin at the event bounced back to pin Heritage’s Emily Carpenter at the 1:37 mark of their consolation match.
Battle and Hickman each had five wrestlers compete.
The Spartans’ Natalie Shea went 2-2 in the 105-pound bracket. Shea lost her first two matches by pin but bounced back with a medical forfeit victory and a pin of Odessa’s Payton Coe in their consolation bout.
Battle’s Synaya Lewis bounced back from a 6-4 loss to Raymore-Peculiar’s Anna Fahmi with a pin of Seckman’s Madison Clover in the 235-pound consolation bracket.
Emmett Bryan (140), Raffy Cedeno (155) and Ma’Kena Sims (170) each lost two matches by pin.
Hickman’s Riley Hofeditz (105) and Aryanna Popp (110) each went 1-2. Both of their wins were pins in the consolation bracket. Lillian Hegger (130), Lyla Eversole (155) and Ceejae Hart (235) each lost two matches by pin.
Competition will resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Battle.