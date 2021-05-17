Thanks to three goals and an assist from senior striker Ava Hoenes, Hickman bested Battle in an 8-0 mercy-rule victory in the Class 4 District 8 girls soccer semifinal match Monday night. The final goal came with 3:29 to spare on the clock.
The match was played under dark clouds and sporadic darts of light rain, the floodlights illuminating the pitch and reflecting on parents and classmates. On the field, it wasn’t always a thing of beauty.
“It’s the playoffs, so you’ve got to win, doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you got to get a win,” Hickman coach Wil Ross said. “It doesn’t have to pretty at this point, just make sure that we get the job done.”
The first 20 minutes of the game passed with no real chances on either side. Hickman controlled possession but only had one opportunity to take the lead — a shot from Hoenes that was dragged just wide of the far post.
“[We] got off kind of a slow start,” Ross said. “I think the conditions with the wet turf made it hard to even settle a ball, so difficult to get started, but once we settled in, things came a little more natural.”
The breakthrough finally came for the Kewpies just a few minutes after Hoenes’ initial chance. Hoenes found herself with the ball in the box and fired toward the goal, but her shot was saved by Battle goalkeeper Asia Smith. She was unable to handle the ball, though, and her save bounced off Claire Glaude and into the net to give Hickman the lead just after the halfway point of the first half.
Hoenes’ assist gave her the school’s single-season record for assists.
“As a senior, I feel like it’s kind of my job to be a leader,” Hoenes said. “Like, ‘Look to me if you need anything,’ keeping it positive on the field. I’m just happy we could put it together tonight.”
Hoenes’ goals included one that flew over the keeper’s head and a cool finish into the bottom corner. She said her final goal was her favorite of the night.
“I’ve been having some trouble finishing this year on breakaways,” Hoenes said. “I finally slotted it back-post and did what I was doing in practice.”
Hickman will face Holt in the Class 4 District 8 final Wednesday. The Indians defeated Troy Buchanan in penalties after finishing extra time at 3-3.
“It’s going to be a good one,” Ross said. “What we tell our boys and our girls is, ‘I want you to play for a district championship.’ Those games are the most fun. They’re going to be super competitive.”