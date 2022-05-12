Following 80 minutes and two 10-minute extra time periods of scoreless play, Hickman girls soccer took Helias to penalties Thursday, defeating the Crusaders with three goals on four tries Thursday in Columbia.
The Crusaders didn't find the back of the net on a single shot, capping off a strong career for Hickman senior goalkeeper Sophia Elfrink.
"I thought the first half was pretty even," Hickman coach Wil Ross said. "We had some good chances. I think we kind of missed a break late early on, but we had some good chances in the first half as the game kind of went on.
"I think Helias started to take more control of the possession in the last 10 to 15 to 20 minutes. ... We just kind of held on and defended well and got to penalty kicks and took care of it."
The Kewpies' regular season concludes with a third-place finish in the Central Missouri Activities Conference. Hickman's next test comes at 6 p.m. Monday as the No. 4 seed in the MSHSAA Class 4 District 6 Tournament in Blue Springs against No. 5 Fort Osage.
"We're just going try to kind of clean up set pieces and corner kicks," Ross said. "We're not going to do anything too strenuous after four days out in the heat, but just kind of cross our t's and dot our i's, dot our i's and cross our t's. Whatever that saying is. That's kind of the plan for the next couple of days."
Tolton baseball downs Southern Boone in regular season finale
Tolton baseball held on for an 8-6 victory over Southern Boone in Ashland to end the regular season 12-3.
After falling behind 3-2 early to the Eagles, Tolton exploded for a six-run fifth inning to make it 8-3. The Trailblazers' bats stayed quiet for the rest of the night, but the 2021 district champions stood tall on defense to hand the Eagles their second loss of the season.
Tolton will face the winner of Missouri Military Academy and North Callaway in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 2 semifinal at 4 p.m. Monday in South Callaway.
Tolton girls soccer rallies in second half to defeat Vikings
Tolton girls soccer took down Lutheran St. Charles to finish the regular season 14-3-1.
The Trailblazers recovered from a 1-0 deficit at halftime to win 2-1. Adelaide Devine and Kensie Serio led the comeback, each contributing a goal and an assist to defeat the Vikings in St. Peters.