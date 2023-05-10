Hickman girls soccer took an early lead against Smith-Cotton when Claire Glaude found the back of the net after a header over two defenders from Lucy Elfrink set up the scoring opportunity.
And that was all the Kewpies needed, as they held off the Tigers to secure a 1-0 victory Wednesday in Columbia.
“Super impressed with the toughness that we are starting to display,” Hickman coach Wil Ross said. “We are developing that mentality you are going to need to win a couple games in the playoffs.”
Hickman (11-8, 3-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) controlled the tempo and ball possession for most of the first half.
That changed in the final 40 minutes, when Smith-Cotton (14-5-2, 3-2) became the aggressor.
The Kewpies stayed stingy on defense, however, keeping the Tigers from scoring to secure the win.
Hickman next travels to face Helias at 6:30 p.m Thursday in Jefferson City.