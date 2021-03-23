Hickman girls soccer scored the first goal two minutes in and never looked back in its 8-0 win over Boonville on Tuesday.
The Kewpies (3-0) scored five goals in the first half before coasting after the break.
Hickman’s next game is at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Camdenton.
Battle boys golf finishes second in Boonville
Battle boys golf finished second against Boonville and California at the Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.
Battle’s score of 205 was behind only California. The Spartans’ next play at home against Smith-Cotton, Rock Bridge and Tolton on Wednesday at L.A. Nickell Golf Course before the Columbia Classic on April 5.