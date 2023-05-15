Hickman girls soccer couldn’t pull off an upset of No. 2 seed Blue Springs South, falling in penalty kicks in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 District 6 tournament Monday at Battle. The teams played out a 2-2 tie in regulation and overtime, but the Jaguars won the shootout 4-3 to advance.

The seventh-seeded Kewpies went down early, allowing a goal in the 17th minute. Hickman responded with a goal of their own to enter halftime tied 1-all.

