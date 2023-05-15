Hickman girls soccer couldn’t pull off an upset of No. 2 seed Blue Springs South, falling in penalty kicks in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 District 6 tournament Monday at Battle. The teams played out a 2-2 tie in regulation and overtime, but the Jaguars won the shootout 4-3 to advance.
The seventh-seeded Kewpies went down early, allowing a goal in the 17th minute. Hickman responded with a goal of their own to enter halftime tied 1-all.
After allowing a goal in the 71st minute, the Kewpies evened the score in the 78th minute when Lucy Elfrink found the back of the net to force overtime. Neither team could put one in goal as both overtimes came and went, forcing the game into penalties.
Each team scored two of their first three attempts, before the Jaguars took a 3-2 advantage in the fourth round held on to the advantage to win.
With the loss, the Kewpies’ season ends after an 11-10 campaign.
Trailblazer girls soccer blank Sacred Heart
Top-seeded Tolton girls soccer defeated Sacred Heart 13-0 in the semifinals of the Class 1 District 5 tournament in Westphalia.
Sierra Poehlmann led the scoring for the Trailblazers with four goals on the night. Goalkeeper Rachel Tipton recorded her second straight shutout and ninth of the season.
Tolton will face Fatima for the championship at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Westphalia.
Ingram’s two goals lead Bruins to win
Third-seeded Rock Bridge girls soccer rolled to a 2-0 victory over No. 6 seed Blue Springs in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 District 6 tournament at Battle High School.
Aubrey Ingram scored both goals for the Bruins. She got her first in the 30th minute after turning in a shot that hit the post and ricocheted out. She scored her second in the 57th minute.
The Bruins will next face second-seeded Blue Springs South in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Spartans shut out by top-seeded Grain Valley
Battle girls soccer was defeated 8-0 by No. 1-ranked Grain Valley in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 District 6 tournament at Hickman High School.
The Eagles had four different goal scorers in the match, including a hat trick from Emma Thiessen, and the Spartans couldn’t find a way to respond.
The loss ends Battle’s season, finishing with an 8-16-1 record.
Tolton boys tennis postponed to Tuesday
Tolton boys tennis’ Class 1 sectional matchup against North Pointe was postponed due to rain. The match will be played at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cosmo Park.
The winner of the match will go on to face the winner of Osage and Duchesne in the quarterfinals.