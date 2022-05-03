Hickman girls soccer knocked off Battle 2-0 Tuesday.
It was the Kewpies’ senior night as Adelina Delgado, Cora Slama, Emma Peterson, Hannah Prasch, Isabella Laird, Nancy Lewandowksi, Olivia Sims, Sophia Elfrink and Sophie Taylor were all honored before the game.
The Kewpies started aggressive, putting the pressure on Battle’s defense throughout the first half. This paid dividends for Hickman when Delgado scored with 11 minutes to go in the half.
Hickman went into halftime up 1-0. Even though the Kewpies had the lead, opportunities to blow the game open were plentiful, yet they capitalized once.
Freshman Hattie Hayes scored the first goal of the second half for the Kewpies, giving them a 2-0 lead.
“It’s always nice to come away with a win, especially when were trying to showcase our seniors more,” coach Wil Ross said. “It was a bit difficult because we had to move some into different positions to do that but as the game went on we settled in a little bit.”
Hickman girls soccer will be back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Bridge.