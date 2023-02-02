Hickman girls swimming won the 2023 Central Missouri Athletics Conference team championship Thursday night in Columbia.

The Kewpies secured first in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay. Hickman’s Sophie Ragsdell and Ellie Eastman also finished first in the 50-yard and 100 freestyle, respectively.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach them at christiandutcher@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

