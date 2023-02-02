Hickman girls swimming won the 2023 Central Missouri Athletics Conference team championship Thursday night in Columbia.
The Kewpies secured first in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay. Hickman’s Sophie Ragsdell and Ellie Eastman also finished first in the 50-yard and 100 freestyle, respectively.
Rock Bridge earned first in the 400 freestyle relay. Audrey Dusenberg won titles in the 100 backstroke and breaststroke.
Battle’s Macey Hansen finished first in the 200 freestyle and 100 individual medley.
Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle and Smith-Cotton girls swimming will compete in a last-chance meet at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Hickman.
No. 5 Tolton wrestling earns top-10 victory
Tolton boys wrestling, fresh off a victory in the Warrenton Tournament, traveled to face No. 10 Richmond and picked up another dual victory.
Frank Ruether pinned an opponent in the final match to seal the win for Tolton, the No. 5-ranked team in Class 1.
The Trailblazers will return home to dual against Osage and South Callaway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.
Tolton girls basketball suffers road loss to Cardinal Ritter
Tolton girls basketball (7-14) dropped its third consecutive game, this time in a 68-17 defeat on the road against Cardinal Ritter.
The Lions appeared in the receiving votes category of the latest Class 4 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll and carried that momentum onto Preston R. Thomas Court in St. Louis.
Hannah Wallace, Ai’Naya Williams and Kiera Williams led a balanced scoring punch for the Lions, notching 15, 12 and 14 points, respectively.
Jillian Aholt led the scoring effort for Tolton, tallying 12 points. She drilled a 3-pointer in the second minute of the game and Sadie Sexauer followed with a layup to knot the game at five points apiece.
Cardinal Ritter allowed only three more points until halftime. The Lions held Tolton scoreless for the entire second quarter and took a 39-8 lead into the break.
The Lions continued with their onslaught, totaling 18 points in the third quarter and riding the wave to victory.
Tolton will next face Hogan Prep Academy Charter at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia.