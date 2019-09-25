Like many of the freshmen players on Hickman’s girls tennis team, Kelly Randle had never played the sport before this season. She barely even had knowledge of the inner workings of singles and doubles or what an advantage and or an ace was.
There’s a catch, though: Randle isn’t a student athlete.
She’s the coach.
“We posted the position for a head boys and girls coach. We had a person who wanted to accept the position and then he had to decline for personal reasons. We opened it back up with no applicants,” Hickman athletic director J.D. Coffman said. “Kelly volunteered to take on the responsibility, so we hired her.”
After receiving the position, Randle started researching tennis the same way most people try learning to cook or to pick up new skills: through Google, YouTube and from watching others.
Through her efforts, Randle has been successful in teaching herself the game by asking questions and using resources provided by current and past coaches in the area, Coffman said.
Upon being hired, Randle and Coffman both made sure to be completely transparent with the athletes and their families when it came to Randle’s unfamiliarity with tennis.
“I let the parents and players know about that fact from the beginning, and they have all been very supportive and patient as she learns the drills and skills necessary to be a good tennis player,” Coffman said.
Though she brings little tennis experience to the court, Randle is no stranger to the qualities it takes to be a successful coach. The Hickman health and P.E. teacher previously coached boys and girls basketball, boys golf and softball at several levels. Assuming the position of coach came easily.
“I talk to them a lot about, ‘Just because I don’t have the knowledge doesn’t mean I don’t have the expectation,’” Randle said.
Despite her previous experience and the smooth transition, Randle has taken a slightly altered approach to coaching tennis than she did with other sports due to the more individualized nature of the game.
“I relate the game a lot to life situations; it is a lifetime sport,” Randle said. “It’s maybe more so my mental, psychological, health teacher perspective, so I’m a little different in that.”
Senior Kathryn Rothermich was at first skeptical when she heard of Randle’s appointment. She worried Randle’s lack of experience would keep her from developing and working on her skills this season.
Now, Rothermich couldn’t disagree more with her initial thoughts.
“My view of her has changed a lot because I have gotten to work and get better at the skills I wanted to work on,” Rothermich said. “I have become much better all around … and I think that not only myself, but others, have benefited from that.”
A major factor in Rothermich’s changed opinion of her coach is the unique emphasis on maintaining a driven and self-motivated mindset that Randle instills in each of her athletes.
“I have never had a coach focus on having a positive perspective and mindset as much as she does,” Rothermich said. “It’s really refreshing, and I feel more confident in my abilities because she helps encourage me.”
Based on the team’s performance, it’s clear Rothermich and the other athletes have all taken Randle’s words to heart. The 8-2 Kewpies have had a stellar season so far on the court, with even freshmen who are new to the sport putting up great numbers.
Though unsure what next season will bring in terms of her position as head coach, Randle will continue to prepare and encourage each girl to give her all on the court and improve each day.
“I really want them to work hard and get better, so we focus a lot more on their inner motivation,” Randle said. “They have to dig deeper and aspire to be better, and do those extra things that are going to make them better even with my lack of knowledge.”
Hickman will compete in the Smith-Cotton tournament this weekend before visiting Rock Bridge on Tuesday and hosting Jefferson City on Oct. 3 to close out the regular season. The district tournament will then begin Oct. 7.