On Thursday, Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle girls swim and dive competed in the first-ever Central Missouri Activities girls swim and dive meet, competing against each other, as well as Smith-Cotton.
The Kewpies came away with the league title, finishing first in two of three relay events and first in six of the eight individual races.
Hickman won the 200-yard medley and the 400-yard freestyle relays, while Rock Bridge won the 200 freestyle relay.
Sophie Ragsdell and Adelaide Reaser led the Kewpies with first-place finishes, both having two. Macey Hansen and Kennedy Jackson also raced their way to a first-place finish in the 500 and 50 freestyles, respectively.
Rock Bridge swept the remaining three events, winning the 200 freestyle relay, and getting first-place finishes from Olivia and Elise Henderson in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle, respectively.