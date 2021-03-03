Battle coach Mike Fernandez thought his team would have a chance to win it at the free-throw line.
Ke’shai Hayes was fed the ball in the lane with under three seconds remaining, forcing up a shot through contact, only to see it hit the underside of the rim.
“I don’t know how you could sit in that gym and not think she got fouled,” Fernandez said.
Hayes put up 22 points off the bench but missed the final shot as Battle fell to Hickman 59-58 in a back-and-forth Class 6 District 8 semifinal at Battle. Ella Rogers lead the Kewpies with 15.
The contest was in danger of getting out of hand early, with Battle’s Imani Hopkins hitting a buzzer-beater to put the Spartans up 21-12 after the first quarter.
Hickman turned on the defense for the rest of the night, tying the game at 30 at the break. The Kewpies shut down standout scorers Eliyah McCarthy and Nautica Washington and starting center Anna Sisson. The trio scored a combined 10 points.
Sisson’s struggles opened the door for Hayes to come in and make an impact.
“She’s the thing that lets us go,” Fernandez said.
Hayes’ impressive first half was enough for Fernandez to keep her on the court to start the second rather than switch back to Sisson. Fernandez said that the two were swapped interchangeably over the course of the season, depending on the flow of the game. With Hayes in a groove offensively, Fernandez wanted to keep her on the floor.
Battle had run a pressing defense for stretches in the first half but took it up a notch in the third.
It gave the Spartans better organization on defense, holding the Kewpies to 11 points in the quarter. As is typical when running a strong full-court press, Battle forced Hickman into turnovers. The problems for the Spartans began when they tried to transition into any kind of offense. Be it on the fast break or in halfcourt sets, Battle gave the ball back far too often.
“We were out of our rhythm,” Fernandez said. “We got stagnant on offense and it cost us.”
The price was a seemingly endless cycle of possessions that came up with the same result: Washington attempting to feed a pass inside to either Hayes or Sisson and finding it tipped or picked off.
That led to Battle scoring just four points in the third quarter. Fernandez attributed some of Washington’s struggles to her learning process of being a full-time starter and primary ballhandler as a freshman.
The Kewpies still had to take advantage of Battle’s struggles and not be lulled into complacency.
“A lot of defensive reminders,” Hickman coach Morgan Scott said on what allowed them to keep focused. “It’s about executing what we practice.”
In the fourth quarter, something clicked for Battle. Down seven, the press somehow found an even higher gear. The offense began to churn out points again, with Hayes as the focal point. It was not enough, however.
Hickman suffered a loss of a different sort when Jocelynn Norman, who scored 11 points Tuesday, went down with an injury midway through the fourth quarter. Scott said the team would know more about her status Wednesday.
Along with Hayes, Maliyah Miller scored 13 to help lead the Spartans. Ashtyn Klusmeyer with 14 and Sophia Elfrink with 12 joined Norman and Rogers in double figures.
Rock Bridge girls basketball cruises into district final
On the other side of the Class 6 District 8 bracket, Rock Bridge blew out Washington 56-21 on Tuesday at home.
The Bruins got out to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back. The lead extended to 54-19 at the end of the third. Haylie Sims led the Bruins with 18 points, and Missouri commit Averi Kroenke added 16.
“I was proud of our ability to share the basketball and how we executed a good team win,” coach Jill Nagel said.
Rock Bridge and Hickman will meet in the district final Friday.