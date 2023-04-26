Hickman track and field hosted the Hickman Relays on Tuesday at Hickman High School.
Rock Bridge, Battle, Jefferson City and Capital City were among the teams to compete against the host Kewpies.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Hickman track and field hosted the Hickman Relays on Tuesday at Hickman High School.
Rock Bridge, Battle, Jefferson City and Capital City were among the teams to compete against the host Kewpies.
The track events started with the girls 4x800-meter relay, which the Jays won.
Hickman and Battle both next compete at the Dale Collier Invitational beginning 9 a.m. Saturday in Kirkwood.
I am a photographer/videographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism. Reach me at: acbz7f@umsystem.edu
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.