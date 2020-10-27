Hickman coach Wil Ross had three letters to describe how his team played Tuesday night.
“M-E-H. Meh.”
The Kewpies season has been characterized by early leads — a few lost, but most leading to victory, even if an extra goal was needed later in the game. That wasn’t the case against Battle, as the two teams played a scoreless first half, with Hickman lacking the initial energy it has shown in most games this year.
“To be really honest, I think there’s a belief that we will win because we think we’re better than them,” Ross said. “In reality, like you‘ve still got to play the game, and it still has to play out on the field. And if we don’t show up and take care of business, then they will.”
Hickman did take care of business, edging out a 1-0 win over Battle in its final conference game of the season.
The Kewpies (10-4-2, 3-3 Central Missouri Activity Conference) are now 10-0 all-time against the Spartans (6-13-1, 0-7). Tuesday’s win made Hickman 2-1 in crosstown rivalry games this season.
Despite the loss, Battle coach Tracy Grant was impressed with the grit his team showed in keeping it a close game.
“I think knowing the guys on the other side, they played with some pride, and it was a pretty good performance,” Grant said.
One of those guys — Hickman senior forward Tony Lopez — used to be a former Spartan himself.
“It felt nice to get a win over them, even though we usually win over them,” Lopez said. “It felt good.”
Hickman’s lone goal came on a corner kick in the second half. Lopez was at the 18-yard line when the ball went in. He said the ball hit a few guys before finding the back of the net. Junior Mohamed Lehmedi was the first to make contact before senior Skip Smale-Murillo scored on the second attempt.
“The goal that we let up, we just forgot to mark a couple guys and it looked like three guys could have scored that one,” Grant said.
Otherwise, the Kewpies continued to struggle with their shooting. Several shots flew over the crossbar, one bounced off it and back into the field of play and more simply, most rolled wide of the goal. Spartans goalkeeper Payson Davenport made a handful of saves, though.
“We’re not that good at finishing right now, but I feel like when it needs to happen in the clutch, we’ll get it in,” Lopez said.
Battle has shied away from physicality this season but embraced the inevitable roughness of a rivalry game against a team such as Hickman. Senior defender Josue Mendoza was given a red card in the final minutes of the game for a slide tackle just outside the box.
“The physicality, we talked about it being there and just told them to step up and not to step away from the contact, but to play into it,” Grant said. “They did a good job with that tonight.”
For the Kewpies, Ross said the game was a “mental check” heading into their final regular season game and the start of districts.
“It gets to be kind of our wake-up call,” he said. “We got to come and perform every night. And they’re gonna want to come and show up and beat you.”
Hickman next plays Hannibal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Battle will also be in action Thursday on the road against Warrenton.