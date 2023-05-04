Coming into its match Thursday against Tolton, Hickman girls soccer had never lost to the Trailblazers. After Thursday’s game at Tolton High School, the Kewpies picked up the seventh straight win in the all-time series against their city rivals, winning 3-2.
Counter attacks and long balls allowed the Kewpies (9-8) to score their goals early and often.
“With our starting forwards, they can create really well with some speed and anticipation,” Hickman coach Wil Ross said. “Getting the ball out wide to Hattie (Hayes) and letting her get down the inline and find options in the middle.”
After Hayes took the ball down in the box after a deep ball, she assisted on the eventual winning goal by Claire Glaude, who tucked home a goal to give Hickman a 3-1 advantage with 15 minutes remaining in the game.
“We never say, ‘Just kick the ball down the field,’” Ross said. “But, that’s somehow what we do a lot.”
Hickman junior Lucy Elfrink got the party started a minute and a half into the game. After a thump forward from goalkeeper Paige Freed found Elfrink’s foot inside the box, she put it past ‘Blazers goalkeeper Rachel Tipton.
“To get a goal early is awesome,” Ross said. “Sometimes in soccer, that can kind of be a curse cause you think the job’s done.”
The job was certainly not done.
While the Kewpies had a majority of the possession and scoring chances in the first half, Tolton (12-7-1) managed to even up the contest three minutes before the break, when senior Ashley Wilkerson tapped home a cross from Adelaide Devine.
“To come out here and get down 1-0 and actually tie it up talks about the fortitude that this team has,” Tolton coach Chuck Register said.
It was Tolton that took control early in the second half, winning multiple set pieces within the first five minutes and keeping the pressure on the Kewpies.
“As a team, we were relaxed,” Register said.
“We were trying a little bit of everything,” Ross said.
Not being able to capitalize off those early opportunities hurt the Trailblazers, as they surrendered another goal from Elfrink with 10 minutes remaining off of a ricochet in an attempt to clear the ball off the Tolton goal line.
Tolton made the game interesting when Devine pulled one back with three minutes to spare, but the Trailblazers were silenced the rest of the way.
“I still feel great about this team,” Register said. “I think we’ll take care of business (at districts).”
“Moving forward into the playoffs, that’s a good skill set to develop,” Ross said. “We’re not going to play well every game, and if you can find a way to create some chances and get a victory, that’s pretty good.”
Tolton hosts Capital City beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while Hickman returns home to host Hannibal at 5 p.m. Monday.
District tournaments
Tolton is the No. 1 seed heading into the Class 1 District 5 tournament. Fatima is the second seed, Smithton the third and Sacred Heart with La Monte is fourth.
The Trailblazers open tournament play beginning May 15 in Westphalia, with the winner moving on to the district championship to face the winner of Fatima and Smithton on May 17.
With the Class 4 District 6 tournament also beginning May 15, Hickman currently sits sixth in the standings, ahead of only Battle (7-13-1) and Blue Springs (2-11).