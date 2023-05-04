Hickman player Lucy Elfrink, left, chases down the ball while Tolton player Ava Martin pursues

Hickman forward Lucy Elfrink, left, fends off Tolton’s Ava Martin on Thursday at Tolton High School. Elfrink scored the Kewpies’ first and third goals in a 3-2 victory.

 Nick Sheaffer/Missourian

Coming into its match Thursday against Tolton, Hickman girls soccer had never lost to the Trailblazers. After Thursday’s game at Tolton High School, the Kewpies picked up the seventh straight win in the all-time series against their city rivals, winning 3-2.

Counter attacks and long balls allowed the Kewpies (9-8) to score their goals early and often.

